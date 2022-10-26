Apple’s iPad (2022) and iPad Pro (2022) are now available to order in Canada.

The new entry-level iPad (2022) starts at $599 and comes in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ Silver’ and ‘Yellow.’ While the redesigned entry-level iPad with more squared-off edges and a USB-C port is a cut above its predecessor in design, it also costs $150 more than the 9th-gen iPad.

For more on the 10th-gen iPad, check out our review of the tablet.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro (2022) Apple’s iPad Pro (2022) starts at $1,099 for the 11-inch and $1,499 for the 12.9-inch version. The new high-end tablet is nearly identical to its predecessor, with the move to the more powerful M2 chip being the notable exception.

For more on the M2-powered iPad Pro (2022), check out our look at the high-end tablet.

