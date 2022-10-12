Microsoft shows off Surface Studio 2+ with updated CPU and GPU

Microsoft’s upgraded Surface Studio 2, the aptly named Surface Studio 2+, features a more powerful CPU and GPU, but otherwise is nearly identical to its predecessor.

New features include Intel’s 11th Gen H35 processor, offering 50 percent faster CPU speed and performance than the Surface Studio 2 and 5x more power than the original Surface Studio.

On the GPU side, the new Studio+ features Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, offering double the graphics performance of the Surface Studio 2. Other changes include three USB-C ports with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-A 3.1 ports, compared to the Surface Studio 2’s 1 USB-C port and four USB 3 ports.

Of course, the excellent-looking 28-inch PixelSense touchscreen, stylus and very maneuverable ‘Gravity Hinge’ return as well. Storage comes in at 1TB (SSD), alongside 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Overall, this seems like a relatively expected update to Microsoft’s creativity-focused Studio line, though one that might be of interest to those looking to get more power out of the unique desktop.

During its recent hardware keynote, Microsoft also revealed its new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.

Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ starts at $5,959.99 in Canada and releases on October 25th.

Image credit: Microsoft