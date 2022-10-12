Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro 9 with 5G connectivity

At its fall Surface event, Microsoft unveiled new Surface products, including the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Studio 2+, an Audio Dock, Presenter+ remote and more.

The Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 uses high-grade aluminum casing for the machine’s body and is available in ‘Platinum,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Sapphire’ and ‘Forest’ colourways.

It features an edge-to-edge 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, alongside sRGB and Vivid colour profiles. The display supports 10-point multi-touch and is made of Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability.

The device offers a choice between the 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform and a Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. This marks a major shift for the Surface Pro line, which was previously split between the regular Pro and Pro X line, the latter offering the custom SQ chips designed by Microsoft and Qualcomm.

The regular Intel device is available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants, whereas the 5G model is available in 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X RAM models. On the storage side of things, the Surace Pro 9 is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage models, while the Surace Pro 9 5G is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage units.

Similarly, the Surface Pro 9 runs on an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, whereas the Surface Pro 9 with 5G uses the Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 for graphics.

Both devices feature a front-facing HD camera with Windows Hello face authentication, alongside Omnisonic speakers and directional microphones, with two USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, one Surface Connect port and one Surface Keyboard port on the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Pro 9 5G sports one nano SIM, two USB-C 3.2 ports, one Surface Connect port and one Surface Keyboard port on. Both variants feature a 10-megapixel autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4K video recording on the rear.

Both the Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 5G are compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2 with integrated storage and wireless charging for the pen with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.

Both devices offer up to 17.5 hours of average battery life, with the Surface Pro 9 offering roughly 15.5 hours of typical usage and the Surface Pro 9 offering roughly 19 hours of typical usage.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 starts at $1,409.99 and releases on October 25th in Canada.

Keep an eye out on MobileSyrup for more coverage of the Surface Pro 9.

Image credit: Microsoft