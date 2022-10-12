Microsoft offers first look at Android 12L running on Surface Duo

At its hardware event yesterday, October 11th, Microsoft showed off the first looks of how Android 12L looks on the Surface 2 with clean design influences from Windows 11, as shared by WindowsCentral.

Samsung has already shifted its foldables and tablets to Android 12L, and Microsoft was expected to follow suit.

According to screenshots shared by WindowsCentral, the update would bring a new notification panel, blur effects, and a redesigned settings app with Windows 11-influenced icons to the foldable. This marks the first time Microsoft is applying its own design touches to an Android OS, making the Surface Duo feel like an extension of Microsoft’s Windows PCs while also offering a familiar and user-friendly Android experience.

In addition to a redesigned UI, the Surface Duo will also get Android 12L’s Material You accent colours based on the wallpaper you have. Microsoft has told WindowsCentral that Android 12L for the Surface Duo will “begin rolling out later this year.” The update will likely be available for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2.

Check out some screenshots of Android 12L on the Surface Duo below:

Image credit: WindowsCentral

Source: WindowsCentral