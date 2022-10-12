Ride with zombies with this new Waze Halloween experience

In time for Halloween, Waze is adding zombies as an experience to the navigation app.

“You can choose to team up with an expert escapist to avoid the Zombies, or take your chance and get to know a member of the undead with a Zombie itself,” wrote Waze in its blog post.

You can set a survivalist’s voice as the chief direction-giver in the app, and as an extra, they will also drop hints as to how to stay away from zombies. In addition, users can set the ‘Survivalist Mood’ to change their vehicle icon to an ‘Escapemobile.’

On the other hand, if you prefer to join the dark side, select the Zombie voice navigation to have a zombie give you directions. To get the full zombie experience, you can also ride in the ‘Zombiemobile’ by switching to the ‘Zombie Mood.’

It’s unclear how long the zombie theme will be available on Waze. It is likely to be available until after Halloween.

You can enable the new mood by navigating to the ‘My Waze’ section of Waze’s settings and selecting ‘Drive with Zombies.’ Alternatively, you can enable the setting by opening this link directly from your mobile.

Image credit: Waze

Source: Waze