Amazon’s new QLED Fire TV Omni series can detect when you walk in

After entering the TV market last year with the Fire TV Omni and 4-Series sets, Amazon is looking to expand its presence in the big-screen industry. At its recent hardware event, the retailer announced a new Fire TV Omni QLED Series, its first TV series to feature what the company is calling a ‘Fire TV Ambient Experience.’

The new series comes in two sizes — 65-inch and 75-inch — with both TV sizes featuring a 4K QLED display and up to 96 dimming zones to heighten contrast, provide subtle tones and unlock details in dark areas of a scene, alongside support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Other new features include adaptive brightness, which optimizes the screen brightness through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room, and most importantly, the ‘Fire TV Ambient Experience,’ which uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room and converts the screen to look like an Echo smart display (as seen in the screenshot below) that shows you helpful information like weather and music suggestions, photo galleries, news, notes, smart home controls and several familiar Echo widgets.

The TV features an Ethernet port, alongside three HDMI 2.0 and one HDMI 2.1 ports, which means you can have all your streaming devices and consoles connected to the TV at once.

Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is available to pre-order now in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes for $1,069.99 CAD and $1,499.99 CAD, respectively. Shipping begins on October 27th. Learn more about the TV here.

Amazon’s hardware event was full of surprises. Follow the links to read about other new releases, including the 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube, the second-gen Echo Auto, the Halo Rise and the 5th-gen Echo Dot.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon