Amazon debuts 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube with HDMI-in port and better processor

Amazon has upgraded its Fire TV family.

The company’s third-generation Fire TV Cube is 20 percent more powerful than its predecessor, thanks to an octa-core 2.0GHz processor. It supports cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

The Cube includes support for Wi-Fi 6E and an HDMI input port, allowing users to control live TV, cable boxes, and on-demand streaming. An additional USB port also allows users to connect to video calls through Alexa Communications.

While the new Fire TV Cube can be controlled hands-free, customers can also opt for the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It has two new customizable buttons to create shortcuts, as well as motion-activated backlighting.

The ‘remote finder’ feature can be particularly handy for homes that frequently misplace the remote. When the voice command “Alexa, find my remote,” is used, a ring plays out.

Canadians can pre-order the Fire TV Cube for $189.99 and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $44.99.

Follow the links to learn more about other notable Amazon releases from today, including the new QLED Fire TV Omni series, the second-gen Echo Auto, the Halo Rise and the 5th-gen Echo Dot.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon