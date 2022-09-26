iPhone 15 Ultra rumoured to feature two selfie cameras

The iPhone 14 series only recently launched, but the rumour mill never stops churning, and the iPhone 15 Ultra is the most recent target of leaks.

Firstly, it was previously rumoured that Apple will be rebranding its iPhone Pro Max line and now calling it ‘iPhone Ultra.’

According to what is reported by my source iPhone 15 Ultra will have 2 front cameras, USB-C and will start from 256GB. iPhone 15 Pro instead will always start from 128GB and will have USB-C but only 1 front camera #iphone #iphone15 #iphone15ultra pic.twitter.com/lIn6OhMNko — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 26, 2022

The most recent rumour from Majin Bu indicates that the iPhone 15 Ultra will change its design from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. The change will bring dual front-facing cameras to the iPhone 15 series. Details about the secondary camera are scarce. However, the iPhone 15 Pro will lack this secondary camera.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a flagship with multiple selfie cameras. In previous years the secondary has been used for ultra-wide pictures or more accurate face detection.

Further, the iPhone 15 Ultra is also poised to come with 256GB base storage. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, may only sport the standard 128GB storage, according to the leak.

It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 15 would also come with a USB-C port, and Majin Bu’s leak corroborates this rumour.

Of course, the iPhone 15 series is about a full year away; therefore, we should take this leak with a grain of salt.

Source: Majin Bu