Amazon announces new 2-day ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ starting October 11

Following up its popular Prime Day, Amazon Canada has announced a new way to save in October called “Prime Early Access Sale.”

This is a new two-day shopping event exclusive to Prime members happening on October 11th and 12th.

According to Amazon, Prime Early Access Sale gives members a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season with exclusive and early access to thousands of deals from loved brands, including Apple, GoPro, iRobot, Mattel, YETI, L’Oreal, Vitamix, Samsung as well as select Amazon devices.

Amazon’s Prime membership in Canada costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year. In addition, Prime Students membership is $4.99 per month.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Amazon