Amazon to host hardware event on September 28

Exactly a year after its last hardware event, Amazon has shared that it’s ready to unveil new devices, features and services at its upcoming hardware event scheduled for Wednesday, September 28th.

The event will take place at 12pm ET/9am PT, and attendance to the virtual event is invite-only. The company’s invite to MobileSyrup didn’t have any other information about the event.

During last year’s hardware event, the company revealed the Echo Show 15, the Amazon Halo View, ‘Hey Disney’ features for Echo Devices and a Wall-E-looking smart robot called Astro.

Amazon isn’t likely to stream the event, though you can get all the updates from the event on MobileSyrup starting at 12pm ET/9am PT on September 28th.

In other Amazon-related news, the online retailer is considering holding a second Prime Day in Q4, 2022, and might reveal the dates for the event on September 28th.