The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gets official title, May 2023 release date

Nintendo ended its September 2022 Direct stream with arguably its most anticipated game, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In a brief trailer, Link can be seen traversing aerial environments, before an official title for the game is revealed: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game was previously colloquially referred to as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.”

Alongside the title announcement, Nintendo confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom will release on the Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023. The sequel was first revealed at E3 2019 and was targeting a 2022 release, but was later delayed until 2023.

Interestingly, rumours had suggested we’d get announcements at this Direct of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD coming to Switch, but that didn’t happen. Still, the sequel to Breath of the Wild is a huge deal, and this was certainly a strong finish to the showcase.

Image credit: Nintendo