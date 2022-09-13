Roku’s dual-band Wi-Fi supported Express HD seemingly unavailable in Canada

After leaks confirmed that Google’s upcoming budget Chromecast streaming stick will be called Chromecast HD, and support dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, Roku seems to have been taking notes, and is also updating its entry-level Roku Express HD.

The original 2019-released Roku Express came with single-band Wi-Fi, which would cause it to lag and buffer if the network at your home is too congested. Now the same as the Chromecast HD, the new Roku Express HD is getting dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, making it a more dependable streaming stick.

There are no other major updates to the new streaming stick. It still features 1080p HD video output, the same ports for connectivity, the same audio features, and the same dimensions and weight as well. However, the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi support should make the new Roku Express HD a notable competitor for Chromecast HD.

The 2022 Roku Express HD is available to pre-order in the United States for $29.99 USD ($39.18 CAD) and is expected to start shipping on October 13th. Roku’s Canadian website doesn’t seem the have the updated streaming stick listed yet.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Roku regarding Canadian pricing and availability.

Image credit: Roku

Source: 9to5Toys