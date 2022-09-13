Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye is coming to Xbox and Switch

Nintendo and Microsoft have confirmed Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion pack and Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft revealed that the classic first-person shooter is coming to Xbox consoles in a recent tweet, and Nintendo confirmed the news during its September Direct.

During its Direct, Nintendo also confirmed that Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding and Excitebike will be added to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion pack in 2022 and 2023.



On Xbox, GoldenEye 64 will be available through Xbox Game Pass and will feature a 4K resolution. Both versions of the game will offer smoother frame rates and local split-screen/online multiplayer. No release date for the game has been confirmed yet on Xbox consoles or the Switch.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022

An HD remastered version of GoldenEye 64 was originally set to release back in 2008 for the Xbox 360, as leaked last year. The remake reportedly never saw the light of day due to licensing and rights issues.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts). Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and costs $11.99/month.

I spent a lot of time playing GoldenEye 64’s local multiplayer on the N64 as a child, so I’m really looking forward to delving back into the game. That said, I have a feeling the retro shooter’s gameplay likely hasn’t aged very well. I remember being excited about the Perfect Dark remake on the Xbox 360, only to be shocked at how poorly the game played when compared to modern shooters. The FPS (first-person shooter) genre has evolved a lot over the years, and beyond the obvious nostalgia factor, it’s unclear if GoldenEye 64 will actually still be fun to play.

Image credit: Nintendo (YouTube)

Source: RareLtd, @NintendoAmerica