Sonos is back with a new price conscious subwoofer

After years of people asking, Sonos is finally selling a more affordable subwoofer to pair with its mid-range soundbars.

The device, called Sub Mini ($549), features a cylindrical design as opposed to the giant square look of the original Sub. It’s also $400 cheaper than the $949 Sonos Sub.

The small shape should add a lot of bass to Sonos’ smaller soundbars like the Sonos Ray and Sonos Beam. This means that it’s focused on upgrading your TV watching experiences, but Sonos says that the powerful bass it outputs can add a lot to music too.

Inside, there are two six-inch force-cancelling woofers to produce the bass, and Sonos says that the centre tunnel helps move air through the speakers to maximize output. Beyond that, it offers several other Sonos features like app control and Trueplay tuning with iOS.

However, there are some limitations since you can’t connect the sub to portable Sonos speakers like the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move. It also can’t work with amplified Sonos products like the Sonos Port.

Sonos generally releases two hardware products per year, so the launch of the Sub Mini is likely its last new device for 2022. Throughout the year, the company has focused on cost-effective home theatre devices with the Sonos Ray soundbar and Sub Mini. Ideally, this rounds out the company’s TV-based speaker ambitions for the next year, and in 2023 we’ll finally see the often rumoured Sonos Headphones.

You can order the $549 Sub Mini from Sonos on October 6th.

Image credit: Sonos