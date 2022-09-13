Anker slashes up to 46% on chargers, portable chargers and cables

Looking for some massive savings on cables, chargers and portable chargers? Well, Anker has significantly cut the prices on some of its most popular products on Amazon. The discounts are up to a very respectable 46 percent off.
- Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand) for $19.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB C Charger, 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) for $55.99 (save 34%)
- Anker 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $62.99 (save 30%)
- Anker USB C to Lightning Cable for $17.99 (save 18%)
- Anker USB C to Lightning Cable (6ft MFi Certified) for $14.49 (save 46%)
- Anker USB C Hub, 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) for $84.99 (save 15%)
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Ultra Slim Data Hub for MacBook for $15.99 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada