Get a free Nest Hub with Google’s One Premium 2TB plan

Google is currently offering a free Nest Hub to those that subscribe to its annual ‘Premium 2TB’ Google One plan.

The plan offers users 2TB of Drive and Photos storage, get help regarding Google products from an expert, 10 percent back in store credits when you spend money in the Google Store, access to Google Workspace premium, VPN for Android and iOS devices, the ability to share the plan with up to five other people and extra member benefits.

The plan is available for $13.99/month, but if you want to claim the free Nest Hub, you’ll have to go for the annual plan, which costs $139.99/year.

According to the promotion details, “A week after you subscribe to a Premium 2 TB annual plan, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to redeem your Nest Hub.” The free Nest Hub will be a second-gen device and will come in Chalk and Charcoal colours only. Google covers the shipping cost, so the only money you pay would be for the annual Google One plan.

It’s worth noting that the offer ends on September 15th.

Learn more about the second-gen Nest Hub via the link below or avail the promotion here.

Source: Google