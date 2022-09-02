Pixel foldable still on track for 2023, says report

While Samsung and Motorola are the only companies to have launched a foldable in Canada, Google could have plans to release one next year.

According to a report in The New York Times, Google is still looking to launch its own foldable phone in 2023. The report cites Google’s smartphone manufacturing operation, which is currently moving some of its products from China to Vietnam. The Mountain View, California-based company reportedly aims to have half its high-end 2023 phones come from its Vietnam factory.

In previous years, Google used its Vietnam factories for its Pixel A handsets, and its China-located facilities for its Pixel flagships, but it looks like the Pixel 8 series might come from its Vietnam factory in 2023. The tech giant’s foldable series will be produced in China, however. WSJ’s sources indicate Google’s key suppliers for hinges and foldable screens are located in China.

Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel foldable will feature a book-like design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, with an external screen and a large foldable display on the inside. Rumours also say that Samsung provided the foldable display tech to Google for this Pixel handset.

The rumoured foldable Pixel will reportedly sport a 7.57-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Source: Wall Street Journal