Embracer acquires Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, Crystal Dynamics

Video game giant Embracer Group — yes, the one trying to buy the company that holds the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit — completed its acquisition of several of Square Enix’s western divisions. That includes several Canadian studios, like Square Enix Montreal.

Per an announcement from Embracer, the company acquired Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, as well as several IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and “more than 50 back-catalog games.” Embracer says the companies will form its 12th operative group and will be headed by Phil Rogers.

We are happy to announce the completion of the acquisition of @CrystalDynamics, @EidosMontreal, & soon to be renamed @SquareEnixMtl! The companies will form the 12th operative group under the leadership of Phil Rogers. A warm welcome to all new colleagues.https://t.co/9t5nHktjEo — Embracer Group (@embracergroup) August 26, 2022

Embracer has steadily grown its gaming portfolio through various acquisitions over the years. Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal will join Deep Silver (Saints Row), Gearbox (Borderlands), Saber Interactive (Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary) and Dark Horse Comics (Hellboy).

Moreover, it’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, Embracer does with the new IP. Fans were quick to reply to Embracer’s tweet about the acquisition asking for a new Tomb Raider game. Hopefully, the acquisition works out well for the Canadian studios involved.

Header image credit: Square Enix

Source: Embracer