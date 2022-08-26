Northwestel to introduce new internet speeds, reduce price of some packages

Northwestel has filed several applications with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to change its internet offerings.

One filing states the company wants to introduce two new optimized internet speeds, a 300Mbps and a 500Mbps option, in specific communities. Both will be unlimited in usage. The company intends to implement this on September 7th.

A second application states Northwestel wants to give customers the option to upgrade their 10Mbps enterprise performance service to 20Mbps. The company lists September 7th as the implementation date.

A third filing details the company’s plan to introduce four new internet packages:

residential cable internet 500 unlimited: offers download speeds of 500Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps for $239.95/month

residential FTTP internet unlimited: symmetrical speeds of 500Mbps for $239.95/month

business cable internet 500 unlimited: downloads speeds of 550Mbps and upload speeds of 30Mbps for $499/ month

business FTTP internet 550 unlimited: symmetrical speeds of 550Mbps for $499/month

Northwestel also says it will waive a $4.95 fee for its residential cable and FTTP 500 packages as the modem for the speeds in these packages provides wireless functionality.

The company says it will also reduce the costs of the following packages:

residential cable internet 300 unlimited will go from $239.95/month to $219.95/month

residential FTTP internet 300 unlimited will be reduced from $239.95/ month to $219.95/ month

business cable internet 350 unlimited will be reduced from $499/ month to $449/ month

business FTTP internet 350 unlimited will go from $499.95/ month to $449.00/ month

“We note that we are not proposing any changes to the download speed, upload speed, or other options for these packages,” the application says.

Northwestel wants to implement these changes by October 26th.

All fillings have been dated August 23rd and posted to CRTC’s website throughout the week.

Image credit: Northwestel/Facebook

Source: CRTC