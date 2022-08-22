Disney+ Day to feature over 10 premieres, including Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney has announced several new titles that will hit Disney+ worldwide on September 8th as part of its second annual Disney+ Day event.

Leading the pack is Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened in theatres on July 8th, making its Disney+ debut a mere two months later. Here’s the full list of Disney+ Day premieres:

Cars on the Road — animated series

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances — special

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory — docuseries

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs — lyrics-supported versions of the animated films of the same name

Growing Up — docuseries

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder — documentary

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return — documentary

Pinocchio — feature film

Thor: Love and Thunder — feature film

Tierra Incógnita — original series produced in Latin America

Welcome to the Club — The Simpsons short

It’s worth noting that Disney+ Day coincides with Disney’s annual D23 fan convention in Anaheim. The company is expected to make a variety of announcements related to Disney+ programming, including Marvel and Star Wars. A first-ever video game-specific presentation will also be held during D23.

Image credit: Marvel Studios