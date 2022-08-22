CRTC wants Northwestel to explain Iqaluit service outage

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) wants Northwestel to explain the cause of an outage that left many in Nunavut without internet and cell service.

As reported by MobileSyrup earlier this month, service was first disrupted in the territory’s capital city of Iqaluit on August 3rd at 11am ET.

In a letter dated August 17th, The CRTC wants to know what caused the outage, its timeline, and the services affected, among other information. The commission has also asked Northwestel to explain what it can do to ensure it doesn’t repeat the incident.

Residents took to Twitter to complain about the outage and the lack of communication on August 3rd. As reported by Nunatsiaq News at the time, frustrated customers were greeted with an automated message when they called the company. While that message stated there was a disruption to DSL internet in the city, it provided little other information.

A spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the service outage resulted from “an internal network issue.” Northwestel restored services 24 hours after it first went out.

Northwestel must reply to the CRTC by August 24th.

Source: CRTC