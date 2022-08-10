Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Canada

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its August 2022 Unpacked event. The company’s newest foldable is jam-packed with new features and it looks like a great device.

For Canadians looking to pick up a Z Fold 4, here’s where you can get one and how much it’ll cost:

Samsung

The easiest way to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be just to buy it from Samsung. In Canada, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $2,269 for the 256GB version, and is available in ‘Gray Green,’ ‘Moon Beige’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ The 512GB model starts at $2,429. The Z Fold 4 will be available starting August 26th.

Samsung’s pre-order offers include:

Get twice the storage for the same price.

Bonus one year of Samsung Care+.

Get 50 percent off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Trade-in bonus.

Get up to 600 Air Miles Bonus Miles.

You can learn more on Samsung’s website.

Retailers

The following retail locations will sell the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Canada:

Best Buy (includes double storage pre-order bonus)

The Source (note: link will ask for your location to start the pre-order process)

More to come…

Carriers

Telus – Starts at $0 down, $55/mo device financing with ‘Bring-It-Back,’ includes double storage pre-order bonus.

Koodo – Starts at $1,478 down with $792 Tab (you’ll pay a $33/mo Tab for 24 months), includes double storage bonus.

Freedom – Starts at $0 upfront, $95/mo Tab on a $65/mo phone plan (lower Tab cost available with TradeUp).

Rogers – Starts at $0 down, $53.75/mo financing with Upfront Edge and bill credit (regular $84.21/mo).

Fido – Starts at $1,470 down, $33.34/mo financing with bill credit (regular $63.80/mo).



Note: this section will be updated as carrier information becomes available.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.