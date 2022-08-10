Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature 24-bit audio and active noise cancellation

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have finally officially been revealed.

However, the Buds 2 Pro earbuds don’t differ much from their predecessor when it comes to design and specs.

Speaker

The Buds 2 Pro’s speaker features a custom coaxial 2-way (tweeter+ woofer) and offers 24-bit Hi-Fi sound quality on devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher.

It also features 360-degree audio with direct multi-channel. 360 audio requires OneUI 3.1 or later, and direct multi-channel is supported with OneUI version 4.1.1 or later

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also features active noise cancellation (ANC) and a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) microphone. With two outer- and one inner-facing mics, ANC eliminates small noises by accessing lower-level sounds.

The Buds 2 Pro also offers ambient sound and voice detection. The buds can differentiate between noise and human voices. When the user speaks, the buds temporarily switch to ambient mode, reducing media volume so they can hear conversations without having to remove the earbuds.

Battery life

The earbuds have a 61mAh battery capacity and the charging case has a 515mAh power cell.

The Buds 2 Pro provide up to five hours of playtime with ANC on and 8 hours with ANC off. The case has a battery life of 18 hours with ANC on and 29 hours with ANC off when the case and earbuds are at 100 percent.

The earbuds have up to 3.5 hours of talk time with ANC on and four hours with ANC off. The case has 14 hours of battery life with ANC on and 15 hours with ANC off.

Other details

The earbuds include Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) sensors.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a water resistance of IPX7, which means they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of fresh water for 30 minutes. However, this isn’t recommended and the earbuds shouldn’t be used at the beach or pool, says Samsung. The charging case also isn’t water resistant.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in ‘White,’ ‘Graphite,’ and ‘Bora Purple’ and cost $289.99, a $100 increase compared to the Galaxy Buds 2.

During Samsung’s latest Unpacked event, the tech giant also revealed its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.