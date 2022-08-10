Ford CEO takes aim at Elon Musk and Tesla’s Cybertruck delay

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley got a little too excited about the company’s electric vehicle progress on Wednesday, taking aim at Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“We’re really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few. And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States.”

Farley made the comment, a comparison between Tesla’s Cybertruck and Ford’s F-150 Lightning, when speaking on an announcement that saw Ford purchasing more sustainable sources, The Verge reports.

“Take that, Elon Musk,” Farley said.

Plans to produce the Cybertruck have long been delayed, with Tesla postponing the original 2021 production date to 2023. In comparison, the F-150 Lightning is dominating the electric truck market.

Via: The Verge