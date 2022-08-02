Koodo, Fido, Virgin Plus offering $45/15GB, $55/20GB plans in Quebec

Over the weekend, MobileSyrup detailed some promotional plans on offer from the Big Three flanker brands. While the $60/20GB and $55/10GB plans are decent offers in most provinces, they don’t count for much in Quebec. Instead, Quebec residents can get better plans ranging from $40/8GB to $55/20GB.

Telus’ Koodo, Bell’s Virgin Plus, and Rogers’ Fido all list these plans (as first spotted by iPhone in Canada), although only the latter doesn’t have them marked as limited-time offers. Moreover, the plans all include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, among other features.

Let’s take a quick look:

Koodo

Koodo currently offers a $40/mo 8GB plan, a $45/15GB plan and a $55/20GB plan. All three are marked as limited-time offers, with the 15GB and 20GB plans listed as including bonus data. The $45/15GB plan is actually a 9GB plan with 6GB of bonus data, while the $55/20GB is actually a 15GB plan with 5GB of bonus data.

These plans are available here.

Virgin Plus

Virgin Plus also has $40/8GB, $45/15GB and $55/20GB plans. All three are limited-time offers, although Virgin only lists the $55 plan as having bonus data (specifically, it’s a 15GB plan with 5GB of extra data).

You can check out the plans here.

Fido

Finally, Fido has all these plans as well, although it doesn’t list any of them as limited-time offers. Moreover, Fido doesn’t mark any of the plans as having bonus data. The plans are just straight up $40/8GB, $45/15GB, and $55/20GB.

Check them out here.

It’s worth noting that if you click through and don’t see the prices, you’ll want to make sure your region is set to Quebec by clicking the drop-down menu in the top-right corner of each provider’s website and selecting ‘Quebec.’ You can check out the Ontario plans here.

Via: iPhone in Canada