Moto Razr launch delayed, new launch date unknown

Motorola was set to announce its 2022 Moto Razr and X30 Pro today, Tuesday, August 2nd, but it appears the launch has been delayed at the last minute.

The reason for delaying the reveal is currently unknown. However, a Motorola executive posted a message on Weibo saying more information would soon be provided on the company’s official channels.

“I’m sorry to inform you that the Moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30pm tonight has been cancelled for some reason. We still sincerely hope to bring new Moto products to everyone, and still be the Moto that Chinese users like. For follow-up-related information, please continue to pay attention to the official platforms of Moto, thank you,” reads the message, as translated from Chinese to English.

The event was supposed to be flagship-focused, taking place only eight days before Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked keynote.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, the delay could likely have been a by-product of mounting tension between China and Taiwan and the U.S. and China, amid the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Source: Weibo Via: Android Police