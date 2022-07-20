PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale has games up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s latest promotion offers a variety of deals on several notable games.

These titles include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, God of War, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sifu and more. The offers are available until August 17th.

Below are all of the deals:

You can check out the complete list of games on the PlayStation Store. There are a ton of options, so you’ll definitely want a look.

Image credit: Sloclap

Source: PlayStation