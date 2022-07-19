Bike Share Toronto teases new e-bikes at Union Station

Bike Share Toronto is adding multiple electric bikes to its Union Station location.
A set of images shared by the bike-sharing company shows about 10 e-bikes lined up at a station on Front Street West, across from the Royal Fairmount Hotel. Regular bikes are already available in the area.
The company has not confirmed the news yet but teased users on Twitter with the images.
👀 SPOTTED 👀
Something new from #BikeShareTO has been spotted at Union Staton! We're gearing up for something exciting.#BikeShareTO #BikeShareToronto #BikeTO #Ebikes #ElectricBikes #ExploreTO #ActiveTransportation pic.twitter.com/XTdZAXO4qN
— Bike Share Toronto (@BikeShareTO) July 19, 2022
Image credit: Bike Share Toronto
Source: @BikeShareTo/ Twitter