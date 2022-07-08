Telus tweets that Rogers outage isn’t impacting customers

Update 08/07/2022 at 3:29pm ET: Telus said in a follow-up tweet that some customers “may experience slower than normal data speeds due to increased usage by customers without access to home Internet service.”

Some TELUS wireless customers may experience slower than normal data speeds due to increased usage by customers without access to home Internet service. We continue to closely monitor our network capacity to ensure our customers can stay connected and updated. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) July 8, 2022

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus joined Bell in tweeting that the ongoing Rogers outage is not impacting its customers.

Like Bell, Telus says some customers may experience issues contacting Rogers customers via text or call, but notes there shouldn’t be any issue texting or calling other Telus customers.

The network outage affecting Rogers customers is not impacting TELUS Internet, home phone or wireless infrastructure. Some customers may experience issues when calling or texting Rogers customers. Calls and texts between TELUS customers and other providers are working normally. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) July 8, 2022

Despite the tweet, several users have issued complaints about Telus’ mobile data being slow or spotty. Ookla’s Downdetector.ca also shows a high level of issues reported at Telus.

My wife, who’s with Koodo, has also experienced intermittent connectivity issues throughout the day (unfortunately, our home internet is out due to the Rogers outage).

Of course, the Rogers outage impacted more than just mobile and internet customers — several financial services and even the CRTC’s phone lines are affected. Learn more here.