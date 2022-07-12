Sony’s PlayStation 5 is in stock at The Source

If you’ve been trying to aim to get your hands on Sony’s PlayStation 5, your chance has arrived.

The disc version of the still difficult-to-come-by console is currently in stock online at The Source for $749.98. This bundle includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an additional ‘Starlight Blue’ PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (2 controllers in total).

This story will be updated when the PlayStation 5 is sold out.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.