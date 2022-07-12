New Bluetooth codec to allow better audio quality and battery efficiency

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has announced that the development for the LE Audio Spec has now been completed, allowing the next generation of wireless headphones and earbuds to sound better and be more power-efficient.

Bluetooth LE was first announced in 2020, with plans to deploy the technology to consumer products within the year. However, pandemic-related complications delayed the development, that is, until today. The new technology can n0w be used by manufacturers in their products, with estimates pointing to the first headphone/earbud with Bluetooth LE Audio Spec to be out within the year.

“Today is a proud day for the Bluetooth SIG member community,” said CEO of the Bluetooth SIG Mark Powell. “Our members overcame the many challenges placed on them these past few years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG. LE Audio extends the boundaries of what’s possible for the wireless audio market.”]

Under the new Bluetooth LE umbrella, a new LC3 codec is what will make a major difference. It’s designed to transmit audio more efficiently than its predecessors, allowing for higher audio quality paired with less than half the bit rate for more efficient battery life.

Bluetooth LE would also enable multiple audio devices to pair and connect with a single source, for example, more than one wireless speakers being connected to a single smartphone. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group is calling this technology Auracast, with further information about it available in the image below:

Apple is reportedly already testing out the LC3 codec with the AirPods Max as the guinea pig, however, to take full advantage of the codec, the tech giant will need to release a new pair of headphones/earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2 technology.

Source: The Bluetooth Special Interest Group Via: The Verge