Apple will reportedly launch more affordable AR/VR headset in 2025

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is on the way, with sources pointing to a 2023 launch.

However, the well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a new report that this headset could be priced as high as $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD.) But Kuo also says that Apple is already working on a more affordable version for 2025.

Reportedly, Apple is talking to suppliers as it works on the second generation of its AR/VR headset. The second-gen headsets will come in two models; the first will be an upgraded to 2023’s variant, and the other will be a more affordable model.

Currently, it’s unclear what the difference between the two models will be. Likely, the more affordable model will sport less powerful hardware than the more expensive model.

The first-generation mixed reality headset is probably ready for mass manufacturing since the product has been demoed to Apple’s board of directors.

Earlier rumours point to the headset featuring dual 4K screens and several 3D sensors and come with a version of Apple’s M1 chip.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo, 9to5Mac