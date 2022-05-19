Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset could be getting closer to release

It looks like there’s a possibility that Apple’s often-rumoured augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset could finally be getting closer to release following years of development.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple recently demoed the headset for its board of directors. This is typically a strong indicator that a project is approaching its public release. Past rumours have hinted at a 2023 release for the headset.

Gurman’s report goes on to say that work on the AR/VR headset has ramped up over the last few months and that Apple is creating AR versions of several core iPhone apps for use with the device. The tech giant also plans to release original apps that will allow the wearer to stream “immersive content” and hold “virtual meetings.”

Backing up past rumours, the first-gen version of the headset is expected to be sizable and expensive. Earlier rumours point to the headset featuring dual 4K screens, several 3D sensors and a $3,000 USD price tag (roughly $3,736 CAD). Some reports also indicate the AR headset will feature a version of Apple’s M1 chip.

There’s a possibility that Apple could show off an early version of the AR/VR headset at its upcoming WWDC keynote on June 6th, with the device not going on sale until some time in 2023. The tech giant adopted a similar strategy with the reveal of its original HomePod, so this wouldn’t be entirely unprecedented.

Source: Bloomberg