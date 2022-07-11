The Last of Us Part 1 developer says remake is not a ‘cash grab’ amid online discourse

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is caught in a new wave of online discourse over its $70 USD ($89.99 CAD) price tag. However, an animator who has worked on the game has come out and defended the game.

Some of the online discourse has gone as far as to call The Last of Us Part 1 remake a “cash grab.” Robert Morrison, who currently works at Sony’s Bend Studio, calls the game “the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career.”

“It’s just a cash grab” Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

Built from the ground up, The Last of Us Part 1 remake largely improves the visuals and animations of the original 2013 title. The game offers 4K 60fps performance and improved enemy AI. Plus, the game is integrating the upgraded combat system seen in The Last of Us Part II. It’s also likely that the game will also fold in the accessibility options Naughty Dog included in the sequel. Character models are also upgraded, with Naughty Dog highlighting the differences.

Tess' glow up ✨@Wersching 9 years ago vs. September 2, 2022 — #TheLastofUs Part I pic.twitter.com/jDoT9bMmL1 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2022

The game is set to bring in new fidelity and performance. However, many are criticizing Sony’s decision to market the game at full price. A large focus in contention is that Sony has already released an upgraded version of the game in the form of The Last of Us Remastered for PS4.

Morrison argues that The Last of Us Part 1 remake has been developed with “the highest level of care and attention to detail possible.” In a follow-up tweet, he continues to state that he is “in awe” of what went into the game. “A tremendous amount of passion was put into it.”

The Last of Us Part II brought in a ton of acclaim for Naughty Dog when it launched in 2020. Updating the original and bringing over the quality of life changes would balance out the duology from the studio. Plus, the launch perfectly aligns with the anticipated HBO adaptation, which was shot in Calgary.

The Last of Us Part 1 arrives on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, and PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Image credit: Naughty Dog

Via: IGN