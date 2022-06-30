OnePlus seemingly gets rid of the alert slider on OnePlus 10T

The last time we heard about the OnePlus 10T, we leared that the device has a similar look to the OnePlus 10 Pro, and now, corroborating the leak is reliable leaker Evan Blass (@OnLeaks), who has provided detailed renders and a 360-degree render video of the device, via Smartprix.

It’s worth noting that these renders are based on live pictures of the pre-production OnePlus 10T unit.

Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a triple-camera ‘stovetop’ camera setup. However, unlike the 10 Pro, the camera bump doesn’t wrap around the side of the device, and the LED flash seems to have been moved to the top-right position (from the bottom-right on the OnePlus 10 Pro). Additionally, the renders suggest that OnePlus has seemingly gotten rid of the alert slider, a staple feature in almost all OnePlus flagships.

Design-wise, the upcoming device seems to sport a plastic frame with a glass back, and a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. According to the report, the device will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

From what we know so far, the device is expected to sport a 50-megapixel sensor. There will also be a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, with a 16-megapixel selfie cutout on the front, with a 4,800mAh battery powering it all.

According to previous leaks, the handset is set to hit production in July. It’s unclear if this phone will launch in Canada.

Image credit: Smartprix.

Source:@OnLeaks Via: Smartprix