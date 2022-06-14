OnePlus 10T rumoured to feature flagship design and specs

It looks like the OnePlus 10T 5G has leaked again, this time courtesy of Yogesh Brar and MySmartPrice.

The upcoming flagship will reportedly sport a OnePlus 10 Pro-like design with a triple rear camera setup.

The main camera will reportedly sport a 50-megapixel sensor. There will also be a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, with a 16-megapixel selfie cutout, according to the rumour.

Additionally, the handset is set to feature a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate support. The screen can dynamically switch between 60Hz/90Hz and 120Hz alongside an sRGB, Display PC 3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and 10-bit colour.

Further, the phone is rumoured to utilize a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and come in 8GB+ 128GB and 12GB +256GB models. And you can expect a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

The smartphone is set to launch in black and white with ×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, SBC & aptX HD & LDAC, NFC, etc.

Brar says the handset is set to hit production in July. It’s unclear if this phone will launch in Canada, but there’s definitely a possibility it could release here.

Image Credit: Yogesh Brar

Source: MySmartPrice, Yogesh Brar