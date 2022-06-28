Check out Netflix’s new Originals coming in July

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This July, Netflix Original added shows and movies like Strangers Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil and The Gray Man.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in July, click here.
Coming soon
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — Netflix documentary
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — Netflix series
July 1st
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix series
July 6th
- Control Z: Season 3 — Netflix series
- Girl in the Picture — Netflix documentary
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix film
- King of Stonks — Netflix series
- Uncle from Another World — Netflix anime
July 7th
- Karma’s World: Season 3 — Netflix family
July 8th
- Boo, Bitch — Netflix series
- Capitani: Season 2 — Netflix series
- Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix film
- How To Build a Sex Room — Netflix series
- Incantation — Netflix film
- Jewel — Netflix film
- The Longest Night — Netflix series
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix film
- The Sea Beast — Netflix film
July 11th
- For Jojo — Netflix film
- Valley of the Dead — Netflix film
July 12th
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix comedy
- How to Change Your Mind — Netflix documentary
- My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix documentary
July 13th
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix documentary
- Hurts Like Hel — Netflix series
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — Netflix documentary
- Sintonia: Season 3 — Netflix series
- Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix film
July 14th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix family
- Resident Evil — Netflix series
July 15th
- Alba — Netflix series
- Country Queen — Netflix series
- Farzar — Netflix series
- Love Goals (Jaadugar) — Netflix film
- Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix series
- Persuasion — Netflix film
- Remarriage & Desires — Netflix series
July 18th
- Live is Life — Netflix film
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix family
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix family
- Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix film
July 19th
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — Netflix comedy
July 20th
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix series
- Virgin River: Season 4 — Netflix series
July 21st
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — Netflix family
July 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 3 — Netflix series
- The Gray Man — Netflix film
July 25th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — Netflix family
July 26th
- DI4RIES — Netflix series
- Street Food: USA — Netflix documentary
July 27th
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — Netflix series
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — Netflix series
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix documentary
- Pipa — Netflix film
- Rebelde: Season 2 — Netflix series
July 28th
- A Cut Above — Netflix film
- Another Self — Netflix series
- Keep Breathing — Netflix series
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix family
July 29th
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix anime
- The Desperate Hour
- The Entitled — Netflix film
- Fanático — Netflix series
- Purple Hearts — Netflix film
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix family
- Uncoupled — Netflix series