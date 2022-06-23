Federal government invests $4 million in EV chargers for Quebec

The Government of Canada is helping to fund the installation of hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Quebec.

A $4 million investment will go towards Propulsion Québec , an organization that focuses on electric and smart transportation in the province, to help install 680 Level 2 chargers across the province.

Propulsion Québec will be responsible for selecting recipients to install the EV chargers in public spaces, residential buildings, and workplaces by March 31st, 2024.

The investment comes from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and builds on the government’s promise to add 50,000 EV chargers by 2026.

“By focusing on innovative projects such as the electrification of our transportation, and by promoting the adoption of cleaner energy processes, we are investing in the well-being of future generations,” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said.

The federal government has made similar investments in several regions, funding EV chargers in British Columbia’s Kootenay region and the Ontario cities of St. Catharines, Barrie and Markham.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Natural Resources Canada