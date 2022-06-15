Nothing shares picture of Phone (1) backplate ahead of July reveal

Carl Pei’s Nothing published images of its upcoming ‘Phone (1)’ Android smartphone across social media and the company’s website. The photos show off the entire back of the phone in the company’s latest bid to boost hype ahead of its July 12th reveal event.

Nothing tweeted an image of the Phone (1) with a parrot perched on the top of the device, similar to the recently released teaser image. This time around, the picture shows the whole back of the phone instead of just the top edge. The photo reveals a semi-transparent design.

Unfortunately, the design isn’t as transparent as some had hoped. The phone doesn’t show the internals like some other transparent tech designs — instead, everything appears wrapped in some kind of white plastic with what appears to be clear glass on top. It almost looks like there are layers beneath the (presumably) glass panel.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul. A return to instinct. This is phone (1). Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

The images also show off the odd glyphs Nothing previously shared as a teaser of the phone. There’s the odd C-shape around the dual rear cameras, the G-shaped white line wrapping around the wireless charging coil, and the two other small lines on the top-right and bottom-middle of the phone.

In a previous interview with The Verge, Pei hinted that the Phone (1) might include light-up strips. It’s unclear how these will work, and whether the glyphs will light up or some other part of the phone.

Nothing describes the phone as “bold,” “warm,” and “full of soul,” which seems a stretch when talking about a plain, white smartphone with the boxy industrial design popularized by Apple’s iPhone line.

If you’re itching for more information about the Nothing Phone (1), the company published a teaser video yesterday you can check out. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for the next info drop — my guess we’ll continue getting little tidbits from Pei and Nothing until the official reveal on July 12th.

