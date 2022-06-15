Amazon slashes prices on Echo Show by up to 42 percent, plus other deals

Amazon has once again reduced the cost of some of its smart home devices. We’re talking about massive discounts for its smart home devices, such as the Alexa-enabled Echo Show, Echo Dot or Fire TV Sticks. In addition, if you’re into reading, there are big savings on Kindle.
- Echo Show 8 for $74.99 (Save 42%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save 26%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $69.99 (save 30%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $59.99 (save 20%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (save 21%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $34.99 (Save 30%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $39.99 (Save 43%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $29.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $94.99 (Save 27%)
- Fire HD 8 tablet for $79.99 (Save 27%)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $54.99 (Save 21%)
- Fire HD 10 tablet for $159.99 (save 20%)
- Save on Kids Fire Tablets, up to 34%
- Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundles, up to 31% off
- Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle for $134.97 (save 25%)
- Blink Smart Home Cameras and Doorbells on sale for 35% off
- Ring Camera and Doorbells on sale for up to 20% off
- Ring Alarm Kits on sale for up to 25% off
- Echo Studio for $189.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Auto for $44.99 (Save 36%)
