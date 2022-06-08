The Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 12

Nothing will hold an event in London, alongside a simultaneous livestream at 11am ET/8am PT, to reveal its first smartphone.

Nothing is calling this keynote Return to Instinct.’

With this in mind, there seems to be some sort of issue (that’s likely a marketing ploy) with Nothing’s Twitter account over the past week. On June 6th, Nothing tweeted “this week,” and yesterday, the company tweeted “Tomorrow.”

There’s also a reply from Nothing founder Carl Pei that says, “wtf who posted this.”

It’s unclear if this was a joke, or by ‘Tomorrow,’ the tweet just means that Nothing planned to reveal the July 12th event. Either way, Nothing’s teases regarding the device are getting out of hand.

The Nothing Phone (1) was previously rumoured to launch on July 21st, so it looks like we’ll see the handset a bit sooner than expected.

So far, we’ve seen the Nothing OS launcher, which runs on top of Android 11, and we know that the phone will sport transparent elements like the ear (1) and the HTC U11+.

Source: Nothing