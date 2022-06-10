Amazon confirms The Boys will return for season 4

The Boys will be back for season 4.

Amazon says that in the three days since season 3’s release, the popular TV show has experienced 17 percent viewership growth over season 2 and 234 percent over season one.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, in a recent statement.

Had enough? Too f*ckin' bad, because we'll be back for SEASON 4. pic.twitter.com/6BtMTy1Wq1 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022

The franchise also offers an animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical (currently streaming on Prime Video) and an Untitled Boys Spinoff is currently in the works.

In a statement, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke also said, “this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success,” which is a weird flex, but this is also undeniably one of season 3’s best moments.

It’s unclear when the fourth season of The Boys will release.

The Boys season 3 is available to stream in Canada on Prime Video, which costs 9.99/month or $99/year. The first three episodes of season three are now available to stream, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video