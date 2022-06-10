Here are film, TV show and game announcements from Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ has going on since Monday and features trailers for new live-action, animation, game-related shows, films and game trailers.
We saw trailers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Gray Man, The Sandman and more.
Below is everything that’s been revealed during Geeked Week:
Game-related shows/ Game trailers
Castlevania: Nocturne
meet CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE, a new Castlevania series following Richter Belmont #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9lOqQLsQ8l
Dragon Age: Absolution – December
Spiritfarer – 2022
Spiritfarer: It's a cozy management game about dying, and it's coming to mobile for the first time on Netflix this year. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/bUCdYMTQAw
Tekken: Bloodline – Coming 2022
Raji – 2022
Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. Coming to Netflix later this year. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ah0joON4tY
The Queen’s Gambit Chess
The Cuphead Show! New Episodes
Lucky Luna
Sonic Prime
🦔💙meet Big the Cat and Froggy🦔💙
SONIC PRIME coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/997Gq03S5e
Desta: The Memories Between
DOTA DragonsBlood: Season 3 – August 11th
The Eye opens… and the Beginning of the End is here.#DOTA DragonsBlood Season 3 is coming! #DOTADragonsBlood pic.twitter.com/NhNrHc2Nyi
Poinpy
Too Hot to Handle – 2023
Did you watch Too Hot To Handle and think "I could easily win this"? Well, prove it. That's right, there's a Too Hot To Handle game on the way! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/887ooPRbk3
Shadow & Bone
Grishaverse rejoice! Our first game announced out of #GeekedWeek is a brand new Shadow & Bone game!
Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG in early development. pic.twitter.com/vM2mwkpogp
Animation showcase
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Exclusive Clip — Maelstrom Gang – September 2022
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – September 2022
Uncle from Another World
based on the manga by the same name, UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD is an isekai anime about what happens after someone returns from a magical life in another world #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/F0xNj1Symt
Inside Job: Part 2 – Coming Soon
The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh
check out this character art for THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: THE GRUDGE OF EDINBURGH, an original two-part spin-off film that tells the story of Tristan, son of Meliodas from THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/UQSoOXJS0K
Farzar – July 15
The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Avaros
THE DRAGON PRINCE: MYSTERY OF AVAROS
coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/H22auJOfmg
Moonrise
from the visionary Wit Studio (BUBBLE, ATTACK ON TITAN), get ready for MOONRISE, an exciting and visually breathtaking anime that explores the vast hardships of exploring outer space #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/XZbJMBhZWi
Exception
here's your first look at EXCEPTION, a new sci-fi anime following a team of survivors tasked with exploring the galaxy to terraform a new home planet and save humanity from the brink of extinction #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/44Z62Mlonw
Masters of the Universe Revolution
After Revelation comes REVOLUTION!
I’m ecstatic to be making more @MastersOfficial with @Mattel and @powerhouseanim for @netflix!
Big thanks to everyone who streamed our show last summer! You gave us the Power to go back to Grayskull for another epic Eternian adventure! pic.twitter.com/TlCP8TLnS9
Entergalactic – This Fall
Skull Island
first look at SKULL ISLAND, a new animated series set in the Legendary MonsterVerse from Powerhouse Animation #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RC65bgZXOu
Arcane: Bridging The Rift
ARCANE: BRIDGING THE RIFT is coming to Riot Games YouTube beginning August 4!https://t.co/EgtZMdcD2v
FIlms Showcase
The Sea Beast — in theatres in June, on Netflix July 8th
ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead
need more undead in your life? ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD is a zombie movie about a young man whose dull life is invigorated when a zombie apocalypse hits his town #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/P0sSwcKF3i
Spiderhead — June 17th
Wendell And WIld – October 2022
#WendellAndWild sliding into #GeekedWeek the way Kat slides into paranormal activity 😏 pic.twitter.com/9oksx2ArEl
Blasted — June 28th
The Gray Man — in theatres on July 15th, on Netflix July 22nd
Day Shift — August 12th
Troll — Coming soon
The School for Good & Evil — this Fall
Interceptor
Elsa Pataky, queen of action 💥
get an inside look at the epic stunts in the new film INTERCEPTOR, now streaming on Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/KWllo3sfaQ
Killer Book Club – Soon
mysterious teens and a creepy clown — what more can you ask for? KILLER BOOK CLUB, a new Spanish horror film, is coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/B2rkyAtLsr
Series Showcase
Wednesday Addams – Coming Soon
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – 2022
The Midnight Club – October 7th, 2022
The Imperfects – Coming Soon
Sweet Tooth Season 2 Wrap Up – Coming Soon
Locke and Key Season 3 – August 10th, 2022
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Coming Soon
Warrior Nun Season 2 – This Winter
Manifest Season 4 – Coming Soon
Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 (Bloopers)
All of us are dead: Season 2
One Piece: Set Sneak Peek
Resident Evil – July 14th, 2022
1899 – Coming Soon
The Sandman – August 5th
First Kill – June 10th
