Google launches June Android 12 Pixel Feature Drop

Google is rolling out a new Pixel Feature Drop this June with Android 12 QPR3.

This update is available for Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

You’ll now be able to see a miniature camera live stream right from your lock screen when someone rings the doorbell.

When your flashlight is turned on, ‘At a Glance’ will remind you to turn it off and allow you to do so with a tap.

In partnership with Teenage Engineering, Google is releasing a “pocket operator for Pixel” that lets you turn everyday sounds into music. The app is available on the Play Store today, but it’s only on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6.

Now, once you take a screenshot of your vaccine certificate, it’ll automatically trigger a shortcut that saves an icon on your home screen.

Car crash detection also coming to Canada.

Further, Conversation mode in Sound Amplifier is becoming more widely available and will land on the Pixel 3 and newer after being announced in December. Designed for people with hearing loss, the feature amplifies and filters important sounds around you.

Lastly, the Feature Drop also comes alongside new LGBTQ+ wallpapers from illustrator Yann Bastard.

