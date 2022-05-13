Pixel 6a expected to use different fingerprint scanner than Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

It looks like the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint scanner might be better than the other 6-series Pixel handsets.

Google’s Rick Osterloh confirmed to Android Central that this phone is set to use a different in-display fingerprint scanner than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Many have issues with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanner, so I’m hoping to see a better fingerprint sensor this time around. However, the Pixel 6a’s scanner could actually end up being the worst if Google only changes the fingerprint scanner just to keep costs lower.

It’d be great, however, if the Pixel 6a fingerprint scanner is faster and more accurate than the Pixel 6’s and Pixel 6 Pro’s. Unfortunately, it’s likely that we’re going to see another optical reader instead of ultrasonic fingerprint readers like in Samsung’s flagship, but even Samsung uses the optical scanner on its A series smartphones.

We’re expecting to learn more about Pixel 6a’s fingerprint sensor in the coming months.

Google’s Pixel 6a will launch on July 28th in Canada for $599.99.

Source: Android Central