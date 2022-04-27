Xbox’s latest Publisher Sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Xbox’s latest Publisher Sale is offering games up to 75 percent off. Games like Grand Theft Auto Online, Far Cry 6, Little Nightmares II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more are discounted for this sale.
- Far Cry 6: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Little Nightmares II: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure: now $11.69, was $25.99
- Grand Theft Auto Online: now $12.49, was $24.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Code Vein: Deluxe Edition: now $21.99, was $109.99
- Bully Scholarship Edition: now $5.99, was $14.99
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition: now $41.99, was $119.99
- Scarlet Nexus: now $39.99, was $79.99
- ScourgeBringer: now $12.09, was $21.99
There are tons more games on sale, and you can check them out here.