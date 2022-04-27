fbpx
Xbox’s latest Publisher Sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Games like Read Dead Redemption II and Far Cry 6 are apart of this sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 27, 20228:02 AM EDT
Far Cry 6 Dani

Xbox’s latest Publisher Sale is offering games up to 75 percent off.  Games like Grand Theft Auto Online, Far Cry 6, Little Nightmares II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more are discounted for this sale.

There are tons more games on sale, and you can check them out here. 

