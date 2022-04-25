Apple’s iPhone 14 won’t feature 48-megapixel wide camera or A16 chip

Shifting directions from previous years, it appears Apple’s iPhone 14 is poised to be a step under the iPhone 14 Pro in a few key ways.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and his ‘Power on’ newsletter, only Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new 48-megapixel wide camera and more powerful A16 chip. iPhone 14 devices, on the other hand, will include the same 12-megapixel wide shooter and A15 chip as the iPhone 13 series.

This isn’t the first time this rumour has appeared either. A few weeks ago, often-reliable KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple’s non-pro iPhone 14 models will likely still be powered by the iPhone 13’s A15 chip due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Gurman goes on to say that the iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.7-inch display, bringing a ‘Max’ sized iPhone to Apple’s lower-end flagship. Further, the report states that the iPhone 14 series will look similar to the iPhone 13 series with one notable design shift. According to Gurman, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro devices will feature a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a circular cutout for the camera, borrowing a key feature from Samsung’s Galaxy S series line and ditching the notch entirely.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that previously rumoured satellite connectivity features that allow iPhone users to report emergencies and send texts when no cellular service is available could finally make its way to Apple’s iPhone 14 series.

Apple’s iPhone 14 devices will likely be revealed this coming Fall. As usual, expect a flurry of rumours surrounding the smartphone to appear over the course of the coming summer.

Source: Bloomberg