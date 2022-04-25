Nintendo is discounting a variety of third-party games for up to 90 percent off

Nintendo’s eShop Switch sale is offering a variety of games for a discounted rate. The sale includes notable titles like Doom Eternal, Dynasty Warriors 8, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water and more.
Below are some of the best offers:
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout: now $37.79, was $75.59
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition: now $35.27, was $50.39
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy: now $49.13, was $75.99
- Warlock’s Tower: now $1.79, 5.99
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water: now $42.55, was $53.19
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle: now $55.85, was $93.09
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2: now $29.91, was $39.89
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate: now $45.35, was $75.59
- Doom Eternal: now $26.39, was $79.99
These are only some of the games that have been put on sale more recently. There are a lot more games discounted on the eShop.
Source: RedFlagDeals