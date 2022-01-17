Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could feature 120Hz displays

A new research note from Haitong International Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) states that all four of Apple’s 2022 iPhones will feature a 120Hz display refresh rate.

With the iPhone 13, only the Pro models offered a smoother refresh rate. This would move Apple’s smartphones more in-line with high-end Android devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

Pu also says that all iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 4GB of RAM currently featured in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, and the same amount of RAM offered in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Pu also mentions that the iPhone 14 series’ main camera measures in at 48 megapixels and that internal storage will start at 64GB, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at 256GB of storage.

Earlier rumours surrounding Apple’s next-gen iPhone indicate that the smartphone line will ditch the display notch entirely for a Samsung-like front-facing hole-punch camera that features a “pill-shaped” design.

Likely, Apple will officially reveal its iPhone 14 line during the tech giant’s annual fall hardware event held in September or October.

Source: MacRumors