Mark Gurman predicts new Macs at WWDC

In June, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects big things at Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). Including two new Macs.

Specifically, he expects a redesigned MacBook Air and some other Mac to come out either in the middle of the year, like at WWDC, or early in the second half of the year.

This MacBook Air would signify the next step in Apple’s desktop chips and come equipped with an Apple M2 processor. If the rumours about this laptop are correct, it will also come in a few colours.

We could also see a refreshed Mac mini or 24-inch iMac that uses this new chip. There are skeptical rumours that Apple will also revamp the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but I’m not sure if I believe that the smallest Pro model will stick around much longer.

Beyond the new hardware, we’re also seeing Apple’s latest software suite, including iOS 16. This will be the most exciting update alleged by Gurman since it may include many references to Apple’s work in the AR space to get ready for its augmented reality headset.

Beyond that, there isn’t going to be a visual redesign alongside the updates this year.

Source: Bloomberg